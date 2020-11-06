AURORA | The destination of this season’s Wagon Wheel had nothing to do with the ground this time: it was all air Thursday night at Stutler Bowl.

In a lengthy game that stretched more than three hours and saw rivals Smoky Hill and Overland score a combined 13 total touchdowns in their 40th all-time meeting, 12 of them came through the air.

Senior quarterback Leslie Richardson III had his second six-touchdown throwing performance of the coronavirus-shortened season — and mixed in the lone rushing score of the night — to key coach Tom Thenell’s Buffaloes to a 49-39 win and custody of the Wagon Wheel traveling trophy for a third straight season. Smoky Hill (2-3, 1-3 in Centennial League) also cut into Overland’s all-time lead in the series that is now 26-14.

Smoky Hill’s talented trio of receivers — junior Anthony Harris Jr. (3) and seniors Davien Norman (2) and Alec Pinkowski (1) — accounted for the six touchdown receptions, with the last one from Norman with just over three minutes that gave enough cushion to hold off the Trailblazers, who kept coming until the final seconds.

Though it fell to 0-5, Overland played its most competitive game of the season for coach Kyle Reese and had a night filled with big plays.

Senior quarterback Kai Ilela threw five touchdown passes — more than he had all season combined coming into the game — and found sophomore Ismael Cisse with three of those scoring strikes, with senior Kamari Brown hauling in two and junior Jamille Humphrey the other.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

SMOKY HILL 49, OVERLAND 39

Score by quarters:

Overland 0 19 0 20 — 39

Smoky Hill 7 14 14 14 — 49

SCORING

First quarter

Smoky Hill — Anthony Harris Jr. 40 yard pass from Leslie Richardson III (Eli Brown kick), 1:13

Second quarter

Overland — Kamari Brown 24 yard pass from Kai Ilela (kick failed), 11:15

Smoky Hill — Harris Jr. 18 yard pass from Richardson III (Brown kick), 8:33

Smoky Hill — Alec Pinkowski 18 yard pass from Richardson III (Brown kick), 8:16

Overland — Ismael Cisse 8 yard pass from Ilela (run failed), 4:01

Overland — Cisse 14 yard pass from Ilela (Valdon Thomas kick), 0:35

Third quarter

Smoky Hill — Richardson III 2 yard run (Brown kick), 8:11

Smoky Hill — Davien Norman 42 yard pass from Richardson III (Brown kick), 6:27

Fourth quarter

Smoky Hill — Harris Jr. 12 yard pass from Richardson III (Brown kick), 8:05

Overland — Cisse 48 yard pass from Ilela (run failed), 5:52

Overland — Brown 28 yard pass from Ilela (Brown from Ilela), 5:07

Smoky Hill — Norman pass from Richardson III (Brown kick), 3:04

Overland — Jamille Humphrey pass from Ilela (pass failed), 0:19