GREENWOOD VILLAGE | The Smoky Hill football team lost to defending state champion Cherry Creek in its season opener, but it did nothing to shake the confidence for coach Tom Thenell’s group.

The Buffaloes — who certainly challenged in the Bruins in defeat in their first regular season loss since the 2017 season — got into the win column in a big way Friday night at Stutler Bowl with a 47-13 victory over visiting Poudre.

Senior quarterback Leslie Richardson III filled the air with footballs and finished with six touchdown passes in less than three quarters of work for Smoky Hill, with the last one a long bomb to Anthony Harris Jr. that invoked the running clock 40-point mercy rule.

Harris Jr. hauled in two scores, senior Alec Pinkowski caught three — including a 75-yarder — and senior Davien Norman also reached the end zone for the Buffaloes, who also scored defensively on an 88-yard scoop and score from senior Kamari Lewis-Stallworth.

Poudre (0-2), which was shut out in its opener, responded immediately to Smoky Hill’s opening score with a touchdown, then watched the Buffaloes reel off 40 straight points before scoring again just before the running clock expired.

Smoky Hill had back-to-back 10-0 regular seasons in 2018 and 2019 as part of the Metro 10 conference and hadn’t lost a regular season game since Nov. 4, 2017, until it had to face Cherry Creek in the opener. The Buffaloes scored first in that game and just missed a chance to go into halftime tied in a game Richardson III finished with 199 yards passing and two touchdowns.

Smoky Hill (1-1, 0-1 in the Centennial League) is scheduled to play Cherokee Trail (0-2, 0-2) — which is coming off a 49-7 loss to Cherry Creek — at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at Stutler Bowl.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

SMOKY HILL 47, POUDRE 13

Score by quarters:

Poudre 7 0 0 6 — 13

Smoky Hill 14 18 15 0 — 47