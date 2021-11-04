CENTENNIAL | A few days after the conclusion of the regular season, Shawn Marsh has stepped down as head coach of the Eaglecrest football team according to school administration.

Marsh, who has spent the last three seasons coaching the Raptors after coming over from Grand Junction Central prior to the 2019 season, resigned to spend more time with his family.

In two full seasons plus a shortened fall campaign in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Eaglecrest program finished 14-15 under Marsh with two trips to the Class 5A state playoffs.

“We are grateful to Coach Marsh and his family for their dedication and commitment to Eaglecrest and our community the past three years,” the Eaglecrest athletic department said in a statement to the Sentinel Wednesday. “We wish him, his wife Jennifer, and their two children nothing but the best of luck in the future.”

Marsh came to Eaglecrest in the wake of a season that saw two coaches fill the post, Kansas import Dustin Delaney for a single game and Garrett Looney — now the head coach at Mountain Vista — for the rest of the season on an interim basis.

With Marsh on the sidelines and his son, Max, at quarterback, Eaglecrest finished 9-4 and advanced to the 5A quarterfinals with a pair of postseason wins before a loss to Ralston Valley with a trip to the semifinals on the line.

The Raptors went 4-2 in the pandemic shortened season and qualified as one of eight teams in the playoffs before losing to Pomona in the first round and then finished 1-9 in the recently completed 2021 regular season.

The Eaglecrest opening is the first known among Aurora football programs and should be posted shortly on the Cherry Creek School District website.

