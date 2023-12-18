CENTENNIAL | Two seasons after he made his return as head football coach at Eaglecrest High School, Mike Schmitt has stepped down to take a job in another state.

Schmitt’s original time with the Raptors ended after the 2017 season when he led the program to the Class 5A state championship game before he spent four seasons in Pennsylvania before he returned to Colorado and his old role in 2022.

Eagelcrest announced Schmitt’s departure just a few weeks after the conclusion of the 2023 season, which ended with the Raptors’ loss to Legacy in the first round of the 5A playoffs. A native of Louisiana, Schmitt is headed back to his home state to become the head football coach and athletic director at Prairieville High School.

“We are grateful to Coach Schmitt and his family for their dedication and commitment in their return to Eaglecrest and our community the last two years,” Eaglecrest co-athletic director Vince Orlando said in a statement sent to The Sentinel. “We wish Coach Schmitt the best of luck in his future endeavor.”

Schmitt coached Eaglecrest for 2009-2017 and he departed after a season in which the team went 13-1 and lost to Pomona in the 5A state title game. The program had a combo season of Dustin Delaney and Garrett Looney in the 2018 season, then was under the direction of Shawn Marsh for three seasons before Schmitt came back.

The Raptors finished 7-4 and qualified for the 5A playoffs in both the 2022 and 2023 seasons, leaving Schmitt’s career record in nine seasons with the program at 63-48 with seven playoff appearances, during which Eaglecrest went 6-7.

Orlando said the search for a new head coach would begin immediately and that it will posted on the Cherry Creek Schools website before or just after the conclusion of the upcoming winter break. Initial inquiries can be sent to vorlando@cherrycreekschools.org.

Eaglecrest’s opening is now the third among Aurora programs in the offseason prior to the 2024 season, as Overland seeks to replace Kyle Reese (story, here) and Vista PEAK Prep looks for the successor to DaVaughn Thornton Sr. (story, here).

MIKE SCHMITT’S COACHING RECORD AT EAGLECREST

2023: 7-4 overall (lost to Legacy in 1st round of 5A playoffs); 2022: 7-4 overall (lost to Fountain-Fort Carson in 1st round of 5A playoffs); 2017: 13-1 overall (lost to Pomona in 5A state championship game); 2016: 11-1 (lost to Regis Jesuit in quarterfinals of 5A playoffs); 2015: 4-6 (missed 5A playoffs); 2014: 5-6 (lost to Ralston Valley in 2nd round of 5A playoffs); 2013: 7-5 (lost to Cherokee Trail in quarterfinals of 5A playoffs); 2012: 4-6 (lost to Valor Christian in 1st round of 5A playoffs); 2011: 2-8 (missed 5A playoffs); 2010: 3-7 (missed 5A playoffs). Total: 63-48 overall (seven playoff appearances, 6-7 postseason record)