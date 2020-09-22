AURORA | The Colorado High School Activities Association has released the schedules and league alignments for the fall football season, which has come together in a hurry.

Following variances approved by Gov. Jared Polis’ office last week, schools had the choice to play football in Season A (fall) or Season C (spring) — where the sport had been moved in CHSAA’s previous athletic calendar — and 78.99 percent of schools opted for Season A according to numbers released by the organization.

The Aurora schools in the Cherry Creek School District — Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill — all opted to play in the fall and all ended up together in the Centennial League along with Arapahoe and Cherry Creek. Overland was supposed to be in a different conference this season.

Regis Jesuit also opted for Season A and is included in a South Conference that is rounded out by Chaparral, Doherty, Douglas County, Legend and Pine Creek.

On its six-game regular season schedule, each Aurora team had five league contests and one non-conference game. All six of Cherry Creek’s games come in the league.

The five programs in the Aurora Public Schools have opted for Season C.

2020 CLASS 5A FALL FOOTBALL CONFERENCES

NORTH: Fairview, Fossil Ridge, Horizon, Legacy, Poudre, Rocky Mountain, Prairie View

JEFFCO: Arvada West, Columbine, Lakewood, Mullen, Pomona, Ralston Valley

SOUTH: Chaparral, Doherty, Douglas County, Legend, Pine Creek, REGIS JESUIT

DOUGLAS COUNTY: Castle View, Highlands Ranch, Mountain Vista, Rock Canyon, ThunderRidge, Valor Christian

CENTENNIAL: Arapahoe, CHEROKEE TRAIL, Cherry Creek, EAGLECREST, GRANDVIEW, OVERLAND, SMOKY HILL

AURORA SCHEDULES (dates, times TBA; homes games all caps)

CHEROKEE TRAIL: Week 1 — at Eaglecrest; Week 2 — CHERRY CREEK; Week 3 — at Smoky Hill; Week 4 — ROCKY MOUNTAIN; Week 5 — GRANDVIEW; Week 6 — at Overland

EAGLECREST: Week 1 — CHEROKEE TRAIL; Week 2 — at Grandview; Week 3 — OVERLAND; Week 4 — at Arapahoe; Week 5 — at Prairie View; Week 6 — CHERRY CREEK

GRANDVIEW: Week 1 — at Arapahoe; Week 2 — EAGLECREST; Week 3 — at Cherry Creek; Week 4 — SMOKY HILL; Week 5 — at Cherokee Trail; Week 6 — FOSSIL RIDGE

OVERLAND: Week 1 — at Legacy; Week 2 — ARAPAHOE; Week 3 — at Eaglecrest; Week 4 — CHERRY CREEK; Week 5 — at Smoky Hill; Week 6 — CHEROKEE TRAIL

REGIS JESUIT: Week 1 — MOUNTAIN VISTA; Week 2 — at Chaparral; Week 3 — LEGEND; Week 4 — at Douglas County; Week 5 — DOHERTY; Week 6 — at Pine Creek

SMOKY HILL: Week 1 — at Cherry Creek; Week 2 — POUDRE; Week 3 — CHEROKEE TRAIL; Week 4 — at Grandview; Week 5 — OVERLAND; Week 6 — at Arapahoe