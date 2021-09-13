AURORA | The ranks of the unbeaten teams in Aurora has thinned early in the 2021 season, but Vista PEAK remains part of the herd after a big victory over Coronado Saturday.

Coach DaVaughn Thornton Sr.’s Bison joined Grandview as the other city team that has yet to suffer a defeat through three weeks with an often-impressive 49-19 victory at Aurora Public Schools Stadium in a big game for senior quarterback Jordy Ruiz.

Ruiz threw four touchdown passes — three to senior Bryson Torrie — and ran for another to spark Vista PEAK, which is off to a 3-0 start for the fourth consecutive season. Senior Christien Manning added a pair of touchdown runs and junior Anthony Sotelo-Lares accounted for the other TD catch.

The Bison were credited with more than 600 yards of total offense in the contest, including 310 on the arm of Ruiz (207 on six completions to Torrie) and 240 rushing for Manning.

Defensively, Vista PEAK — which generated three turnovers, including a pair of fumble recoveries for Trenton Sullivan — allowed only one offensive touchdown to Coronado (1-2), which came with just over two minutes left.

The Cougars’ other two scores came in the first half on an interception return and fumble return, the last coming on the final play of the second quarter.

Vista PEAK plays host to 0-3 Heritage a 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

VISTA PEAK 49, CORONADO 19

Score by quarters:

Coronado 0 12 0 7 — 19

Vista PEAK 21 7 6 15 — 49

SCORING

First quarter

Vista PEAK — Christien Manning 9 yard run (Irvin Rodriguez kick), 8:29

Vista PEAK — Anthony Sotelo-Lares 7 yard pass from Jordy Ruiz (kick failed), 4:49

Vista PEAK — Bryson Torrie 17 yard pass from Ruiz (Christopher Marquez pass from Ruiz), 0:17

Second quarter

Coronado — Dylan Jardin 30 yard interception return (pass failed), 4:47

Vista PEAK — Torrie 13 yard pass from Ruiz (Rodriguez kick), 3:30

Coronado — Cameron Patterson 66 yard fumble return (run failed), 0:00

Third quarter

Vista PEAK — Torrie 55 yard pass from Ruiz (kick failed), 11:11

Vista PEAK — Manning 87 yard run (Marquez pass from Ezekiel Taylor), 10:18

Vista PEAK — Ruiz 3 yard run (Rodriguez kick), 2:35

Coronado — Robert Harris 98 yard run (kick made), 2:17