GREENWOOD VILLAGE | Leslie Richardson III just wanted to go out and have some fun in the final game of his senior year with Smoky Hill.

The star senior quarterback ended up having historic fun Thursday night at Stutler Bowl.

Richardson III set Smoky Hill’s all-time single game record for touchdown passes in a game with eight and could have had another, but the Buffs respectfully took the foot off the gas pedal in the closing minute of a 52-26 Week 7 win over Fossil Ridge.

The victory gave coach Tom Thenell’s team a 3-4 final mark for the pandemic-shortened season.

In his historic feat — which topped a seven-touchdown performance by Robert Felberg back in the 2007-08 season according to Smoky Hill athletic director John Thompson, the head coach at the time — Richardson III found junior Anthony Harris Jr. for four of his scores, while seniors Alec Pinkowski and Davien Norman each had two.

Harris Jr. accounted for the record-tying and record-setting scores with the former coming on a stunning grab in the back of the end zone over a crowd of defenders and the later a burst up the sideline after making a would-be tackler miss.

Richardson III came into the game leading the 5A classification with 23 touchdown passes — which were one off the state lead regardless of classification held by Brayden Dorman of 4A Vista Ridge — and he’ll finish with 31, giving him 73 in three seasons as a starter.

Kamari Lewis-Stallworth and Malik Daniels each had interceptions for Smoky Hill to help keep Fossil Ridge (3-2) at bay.

SMOKY HILL 52, FOSSIL RIDGE 26

Score by quarters:

Fossil Ridge 0 13 7 6 — 26

Smoky Hill 14 13 13 12 — 52