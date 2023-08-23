AURORA | A breakdown of the 2023 season schedule for the Regis Jesuit football team:

REGIS JESUIT: Coach Danny Filleman’s Raiders posted a 6-4 record in the regular season in 2022, which was good enough to get them into the Class 5A state playoffs. Regis Jesuit has nine of the same 10 opponents in 2023, a group that had a combined 68-41 record a year ago and seven of them made the postseason (including all four semifinalists in Cherry Creek, Valor Christian, Ralston Valley and Pine Creek and both finalists in runner-up Valor Christian and champion Cherry Creek) in addition to Arapahoe, Legend and Fountain-Fort Carson. The Raiders — who will play their first two home games of the season at EchoPark Stadium due to stadium renovations on campus — open the season with the team that it finished last against in Valor Christian, which visits EchoPark Stadium Aug. 26. Kennedy Catholic (from Burien, Washington) will be there a week later on Sept. 2 as the only different opponent for the Raiders this season, while road games against Arapahoe (Sept. 8) and Ralston Valley (Sept. 15) lead up the non-league finale against Cherry Creek on Sept. 22, which will be the first game played on the new turf at Lou Kellogg Stadium. Regis Jesuit travels to Douglas County Sept. 29 to begin 5A Southern League play, which continues at home against Pine Creek Oct. 6 and Chaparral Oct. 13, before away contests vs. Legend on Oct. 19 and against Fountain-Fort Carson Oct. 27.

Regis Jesuit 2023 schedule — Home games all caps (played at Lou Kellogg Stadium unless otherwise noted): Saturday, Aug. 26 — VALOR CHRISTIAN at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 2 — KENNEDY CATHOLIC at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 8 — vs. Arapahoe at Littleton Public Schools Stadium, 7 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 15 — vs. Ralston Valley at NAAC, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 22 — CHERRY CREEK, 6:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 29 — at Douglas County, 6 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 6 — PINE CREEK, 6:30 p.m.; Friday Oct. 13 — CHAPARRAL, 6:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 19 — vs. Legend at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 27 — at Fountain-Fort Carson, 7 p.m.