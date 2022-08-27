HIGHLANDS RANCH | The Regis Jesuit football team came out on top of a wild rollercoaster of a season opener with an overtime victory over Valor Christian Friday night.

In a showdown between two of the top four teams in Class 5A, which was filled with early-season mistakes on both sides, the Raiders came away with the only points of overtime when senior quarterback Exander Carroll hooked up with sophomore Grayson McPherson on a touchdown pass that gave them a thrilling 23-17 victory.

Seconds after McPherson was swarmed by teammates in the end zone, the entire field at Eagles Stadium was — where Valor Christian rarely loses — was flooded by a wave of Regis Jesuit fans that lingered for a long time afterwards to celebrate one of the program’s biggest wins of late.

Carroll threw two touchdown passes, the other a 73-yarder to fellow senior D’Andre Barnes, while junior Anthony Medina rushed for a touchdown and junior Pierce Martin connected on a 39-yard field goal in the victory for coach Danny Filleman’s Raiders.

The kicking game on both sides loomed large, as Martin had a chance to win the game on the final play of overtime — after Carroll had led Regis Jesuit down the field — but had his kick blocked.

On the other side, Valor Christian’s Jeremy Claycamp — who was perfect on kicks last season — missed a field goal during the third quarter and he also pushed his attempt in overtime wide after the Eagles failed to get into the end zone after three plays.

The teams traded blows the entire way, as each put up a touchdown and a field goal in the opening half to go into halftime tied at 10 apiece when Martin made a 39-yard field goal on the final play of the second quarter. That came after Medina’s 52-yard touchdown run brought the Raiders from a 3-0 deficit to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Each team found the end zone in the third quarter as well on successive big plays. Valor Christian’s Roman Bradley rocketed up the middle for a 50-yard touchdown late in the third quarter, but the lead lasted just 45 seconds.

Carroll missed a few deep chances to Barnes — a former state championship-winning sprinter — but after a short completion, Barnes broke out of a tackle, eluded two more would-be tacklers and went 73 yards for the tying score.

Regis Jesuit heads out of state in Week 2 to play Oaks Christian High School (1-1) in the Los Angeles area.

(4) REGIS JESUIT 23, (2) VALOR CHRISTIAN 17 (OT)

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 7 3 7 0 6 — 23

Valor Christian 3 7 7 0 0 — 17

First quarter

Valor Christian — Jeremy Claycamp 25 yard field goal, 2:25

Regis Jesuit — Anthony Medina 52 yard run (Pierce Martin kick), 0:23

Second quarter

Valor Christian — Gabe Sawchuk 1 yard run (Claycamp kick), 3:35

Regis Jesuit — Martin 39 yard field goal, 0:01

Third quarter

Valor Christian — Roman Bradley 50 yard run (Claycamp kick), 3:24

Regis Jesuit — D’Andre Barnes 73 yard pass from Exander Carroll (Martin kick), 2:39

Overtime

Regis Jesuit — Grayson McPherson 10 yard pass from Carroll