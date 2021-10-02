AURORA | Deadlocked with Chaparral after one half of play Friday night at Lou Kellogg Stadium, the Regis Jesuit football team gave a significant Homecoming crowd a second half to remember on its way to a big victory.

The Raiders — ranked No. 6 in Class 5A in the most recent CHSAANow.com poll — piled up 21 points in the third quarter to pull away from the Wolverines and added another three touchdowns in the fourth as well for a 56-14 victory in the South League opener for both teams.

Sophomore Albert Medina scored three touchdowns on runs of 47, 11 and 6 yards and senior Zavier Carroll had a pair of rushing scores — including a go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter — for coach Danny Filleman’s Regis Jesuit team, which improved to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in the 4A/5A South League.

Junior D’Andre Barnes and senior Jayden Thermidor also rushed for touchdowns and junior Exander Carroll threw a scoring pass to senior Luke Ford as well for the Raiders, who blanked Chaparral (3-3, 0-1) in the second half after it scored on two long touchdown passes in the opening half.

Regis Jesuit received the opening kickoff of the second half and needed just six plays to cover 65 yards, a drive capped by a 33-yard burst by Carroll up the middle.

The Raiders needed just one play after getting a defensive stop to increase the lead, as Barnes — the defending Class 5A state champion in the 200 meter dash — took an end around up the sideline for a 64-yard score.

Medina scored again to up the Regis Jesuit lead to 21 points before the period ended.

The Raiders have a big contest against Legend (5-1, 1-0) at 1 p.m. Oct. 9 at EchoPark Stadium.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

(6) REGIS JESUIT 56, CHAPARRAL 14

Score by quarters:

Chaparral 0 14 0 0 — 14

Regis Jesuit 7 7 21 21 — 56

SCORING

First quarter

Regis Jesuit — Zavier Carroll 11 yard run (Ty Murphy kick)

Second quarter

Chaparral — Kylan Wilson 60 yard pass from Brayden Munroe (Mason Crosby kick)

Regis Jesuit — Albert Medina 47 yard run (Murphy kick)

Chaparral — Chance Mauro 25 yard pass from Kylan Wilson (Crosby kick)

Third quarter

Regis Jesuit — Carroll 33 yard run (Murphy kick)

Regis Jesuit — D’Andre Barnes 64 yard run (Murphy kick)

Regis Jesuit — Medina 6 yard run (Murphy kick)

Fourth quarter

Regis Jesuit — Luke Ford 6 yard pass from Exander Carroll (Murphy kick)

Regis Jesuit — Medina 11 yard run (Murphy kick)

Regis Jesuit — Jaden Thermidor 43 yard run (Murphy kick)