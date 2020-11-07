AURORA | Winless Doherty posed a challenge to the Regis Jesuit football team early in its visit to Lou Kellogg Stadium Friday night, but Dallas Macias helped turn things for the Raiders with a big second quarter.

The versatile junior playmaker contributed greatly to a 21-point second quarter with two touchdowns — via reception from sophomore quarterback Exander Carroll and a 55-yard punt return — plus an interception to send Regis Jesuit into halftime with a 35-3 lead that turned into a 42-10 victory.

Sophomore D’Andre Barnes took the opening kickoff back the length of the field for a touchdown, while seniors David Dody and Eddie Maxfield and junior Zavier Carroll rushed for touchdowns as coach Danny Filleman’s Raiders improved to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the South League.

Regis Jesuit concludes the coronavirus-shortened regular season with a Week 6 matchup with Pine Creek, which is 2-1 after a 21-20 loss to undefeated Legend (5-0, 4-0) Saturday. The Raiders suffered their lone loss at the hands of the Titans as well.

Doherty (0-5) — which faced a gauntlet of a schedule to open the season — capitalized on one of two early forced turnovers with a field goal in the second quarter by Gaboric Decker, who had a kick clang off the upright and out in the first quarter.

The Raiders responded with 28 straight points, including both of Macias’ touchdowns — sandwiched around a one-handed interception he made on a deep ball — plus Zavier Carroll’s short touchdown run and Maxfield’s third-quarter scoring run.

The Spartans got into the end zone with five minutes remaining.

REGIS JESUIT 42, DOHERTY 10

Score by quarters:

Doherty 0 3 0 7 — 10

Regis Jesuit 14 21 7 0 — 42

SCORING

First quarter

Regis Jesuit — De’Andre Barnes 99 yard kickoff return (Jordi de la Torre kick)

Regis Jesuit — David Dody 2 yard run (de la Torre kick)

Doherty — Gaboric Decker 23 yard field goal

Second quarter

Regis Jesuit — Dallas Macias 15 yard pass from Exander Carroll (de la Torre kick)

Regis Jesuit — Zavior Carroll 2 yard run (de la Torre kick)

Regis Jesuit — Macias 55 yard punt return (de la Torre kick)

Third quarter

Regis Jesuit — Eddie Maxfield 8 yard run (de la Torre kick)

Fourth quarter

Doherty — Rushing touchdown (Decker kick)