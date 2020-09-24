AURORA | A little more than a week ago, Aurora prep football teams faced a long wait until spring.

Thursday, some of them — those that chose to play in the Colorado High School Activities Association’s Season A fall season — get to officially practice for the first time.

The six teams from Aurora that chose to play football in the fall — Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland, Smoky Hill and Regis Jesuit — take the field for the first time in preparation for the opening of a six-game regular season that opens Oct. 8.

For an in-depth look at the process that made the fall football season possible in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, see this week’s Sentinel Colorado’s cover story, here.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports