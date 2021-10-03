AURORA | Armani Patterson and Donavon Cooks used their legs to help make it a happy Homecoming for the Rangeview football team Friday night.

The hard-running due each rushed for more than 200 yards and combined for six touchdown on the ground as the Raiders rolled to a 55-6 victory over Hinkley in front of a large crowd at Aurora Public Schools Stadium.

Coach Mike Holmes’ Rangeview team finished with 530 yards rushing and seven touchdowns on the ground in all and scored defensively on a Michael Bufmack fumble return as the Raiders (2-4) got a winning start in 5A Metro 2 League play.

Sophomore quarterback Wondame Davis Jr. connected with senior Dayvon Vaughns on a 40-yard touchdown pass in the final minute of the first half to put Hinkley (0-5, 0-1) on the scoreboard.

Davis Jr. threw for 102 yards — 83 to Vaughns, who also had a forced fumble and fumble recovery in the first half — for coach T.C. Newland’s Thunderbirds.

Rangeview returns to league play at 2 p.m. Oct. 9 against Denver East (1-5, 0-1) at All-City Stadium, while Hinkley travels to face Prairie View (1-5, 0-1) at 7 p.m. Oct. 8.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

RANGEVIEW 55, HINKLEY 6

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 0 6 0 0 — 6

Rangeview 21 14 12 8 — 55

SCORING

First quarter

Rangeview — Armani Patterson 1 yard run (Christian Diaz kick), 8:40

Rangeview — Donavon Cooks 38 yard run (Diaz kick), 6:04

Rangeview — Patterson 26 yard run (Diaz kick), 1:18

Second quarter

Rangeview — Cooks 23 yard run (Tyler Schlief kick), 8:34

Rangeview — Patterson 16 yard run (Schlief kick), 4:08

Hinkley — Dayvon Vaughns 40 yard pass from Wondame Davis Jr. (run failed), 0:23

Third quarter

Rangeview — Patterson 33 yard run (kick failed), 10:47

Rangeview — Ace Rivera 1 yard run (kick failed), 0:01

Fourth quarter

Rangeview — Michael Bufmack 43 yard fumble return (DJ Collins-Boston pass from Kiaorie Stewart-Ricks)

RUSHING

Hinkley: Tatum Starks 13-35; Brandon Russell 1-4; Yosed Landa 1-4; Saul Carillo 2-1; Cadin Vu 1-1, Wondame Davis Jr. 11-0; Allen Hernandez 1-(minus 2)

Rangeview: Armani Patterson 15-210; Donavon Cooks 9-200; DJ Collins-Boston 3-60; Nasir Simmons 1-27; Kiaorie Stewart-Ricks 3-23; Brian Figueroa 1-5; Greg Brooks 1-4; Ace Rivera 1-1

PASSING

Hinkley: Davis Jr. 9-19, 102 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception

Rangeview: Stewart-Ricks 2-2, 53 yards

RECEIVING

Hinkley: Dayvon Vaughns 5-83; Oran Ireland 1-19; Frank Taufa 1-5; Starks 2-(minus 5)

Rangeview receiving: DeMario Williams 1-31; Patterson 1-22