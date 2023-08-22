AURORA | A breakdown of the 2023 season schedule for the Overland football team:

OVERLAND: Coach Kyle Reese’s Trailblazers finished with a .500 record in 2022, with a 5-5 mark leaving them shy of qualifying for the postseason. Overland has the same set of 10 foes in front of it in 2023, as it goes against a group that had a combined 42-64 record and which included three postseason qualifiers in Grandview and Doherty in Class 5A and Heritage in 4A. The Trailblazers kick off the season for a second consecutive year against Grandview (an Aug. 24 contest at Legacy Stadium), followed by a Sept. 1 home game against Prairie View. A Sept. 9 matchup against Cherry Creek Schools rival Smoky Hill is a big one as it not only will determine custody of the Wagon Wheel traveling trophy, but it serves as the district’s Military Appreciation night as well. Home games with Heritage (Sept. 14) and Grand Junction (Sept. 21) close out non-league play for Overland, which kicks off 5A League 7 play on the road at Westminster (a team it beat by two points last season) Sept. 29. Northglenn visits the Trailblazers at Stutler Bowl on Oct. 5, with back-to-back road games against Denver East (Oct. 13) and Mountain Range (Oct. 19) leading up to an Oct. 27 regular season finale against defending league champion Doherty.

Overland 2023 schedule — Home games all caps (played at Stutler Bowl unless otherwise noted): Thursday, Aug. 24 — vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 1 — PRAIRIE VIEW, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 9 — vs. Smoky Hill at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 14 — HERITAGE, 4 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 21 — GRAND JUNCTION, 7 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 29 — at Westminster, 7 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 5 — NORTHGLENN, 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 13 — vs. Denver East at All City Stadium, 6 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 19 — vs. Mountain Range at North Stadium, 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 27 — DOHERTY, 7 p.m.