Football: Overland holds off Denver East for 14-10 Homecoming win

GREENWOOD VILLAGE | The first win of the season was important for the Overland football team to get last week, but picking one up Friday night would have been even bigger.

The Trailblazers did just that with a 14-10 victory over Denver East to deliver a victory to a large crowd that had gathered at Stutler Bowl to celebrate Homecoming.

Coach Kyle Reese’s team held off a final Hail Mary from the Angels in the closing seconds to post their second straight win after four losses to open the season and got off to a good start in its first game in 5A Metro 2 League play.

Senior Christopher Linzy’s 1-yard touchdown run with 10 minutes, 51 seconds, remaining in regulation turned out to be the winning points for Overland (2-4, 1-0), which followed up a non-league shutout win over Wheat Ridge with another strong performance.

Freshman quarterback Andre Veasley hooked up with senior Keyonu Roberson on a long touchdown pass in the second quarter to even up the score after Denver East (1-5, 0-1) had taken the the lead on the second play of the period.

The Angels again took a lead in the third quarter.

Overland takes on the Far Northeast Warriors (2-4, 1-0) in a 7 p.m. road contest Oct. 7.

OVERLAND 14, DENVER EAST 10

Score by quarters:

Denver East 0 7 3 0 — 10

Overland 0 7 0 7 — 14