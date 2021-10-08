DENVER | On the quest for its third straight victory, the Overland football team dug its way all the way out of an early hole against the Far Northeast Warriors Thursday, but fell on a last-second field goal.

Coach Kyle Reese’s Overland team — which came into the game off wins over Wheat Ridge and Denver East — scored all 22 of its points in the second half to even the game and had chances to take the lead, however, it was Far Northeast that came through with a field goal with four seconds remaining for a 25-22 victory.

Senior Christopher Linzy rushed for two touchdowns and freshman quarterback Andre Veasley also got into the end zone for the Trailblazers, who dropped to 2-5 overall and 1-1 in the 5A Metro 2 League.

Overland moves on to face Prairie View at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 Stutler Bowl.

FNE WARRIORS 25, OVERLAND 22

Score by quarters:

Overland 0 0 7 15 — 22

FNE Warriors 16 0 6 3 — 25