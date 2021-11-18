AURORA | Mike Holmes coached two seasons with the Rangeview football team in less than a calendar year and now the program is again in need of a head coach.

As first reported last week by Rangeview’s school paper, the Raider Review (story), Holmes has chosen to leave the job to spend more time with his family, including an 8-year-old son.

Holmes got the job with Rangeview in late December of 2020 when he came over just five weeks after finishing after a stint as an assistant at Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs (story) and was able to coach the Raiders just a few months later as the were among the 50-plus teams that chose to play in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With a lot of assistant coaches sticking around to help the short turnaround, Rangeview finished 3-3 in the spring season and qualified for the eight-team Class 5A playoffs, where it lost to Vista PEAK in the first round. Holmes guided the Raiders to a 3-7 record in the recently completed fall season, including a 2-3 mark in the developmental 5A Metro 2 league.

Holmes is the third coach of an Aurora program to leave his post thus far after the 2021 regular season, following Shawn Marsh at Eaglecrest (story) and coming before Joe Johnson, who stepped down at Cherokee Trail this week.

Rangeview is considering internal candidates and the job is not currently posted on the Aurora Public Schools employment website.

The Raiders were 8-22 in three seasons under previous coach Brandon Alconcel, who came on to replace Justin Hoffman when he moved to South Carolina after the 2016 season. Hoffman got the job prior to the 2015 season in place of Dave Gonzales, who had a successful 68-54 run over 12 seasons before he was dismissed after a 7-3 2014 season.

