Football: Late Ohlsen field goal lifts Regis Jesuit over Pine Creek

COLORADO SPRINGS | The Regis Jesuit football team enhanced its qualifications for the Class 5A state playoffs with a 17-14 South League road victory against Pine Creek Saturday evening.

Senior Jaden Ohlsen made his only field goal of the season and it was a big one, as he knocked through a tie-breaking 29-yard attempt as time expired to lift the Raiders to victory at Garry Berry Stadium.

Senior David Dody rushed for a touchdown and senior Eddie Maxfield scored on an interception return for coach Danny Filleman’s Regis Jesuit team, which finished the coronavirus-shortened regular season at 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the South League. The Raiders — ranked No. 8 in the CHSAANow.com’s most recent Class 5A poll — finished a game off the pace in the league set by Legend.

Regis Jesuit came into the week in the eighth position in the Colorado High School Activities Association’s qualifying formula for the eight-team 5A state playoffs. The bracket is due out Sunday.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

(5A No. 8) REGIS JESUIT 17, (4A No. 7) PINE CREEK 14

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 0 7 7 3 — 17

Pine Creek 0 7 0 7 — 14

SCORING

Second quarter

Pine Creek — Elias Rogers 1 yard run (Jackson Isaacs kick), 9:36

Regis Jesuit — David Dody 2 yard run (Jaden Ohlsen kick), 6:21

Third quarter

Regis Jesuit — Eddie Maxfield 18 yard interception return (Ohlsen kick), 5:07

Fourth quarter

Pine Creek — Braden Kramer 6 yard pass from Josiah Roy (Isaacs kick), 11:07

Regis Jesuit — Ohlsen 29 yard field goal, 0:02