AURORA | John Sullivan confirmed to the Sentinel Monday afternoon that he has stepped down as head coach of the Vista PEAK football team after six seasons.

Sullivan coach his last game with the Bison on May 7, which ended in a 23-16 Class 5A semifinal loss to the eventual spring champion Far Northeast Warriors that finished a 5-3 season. The previous week, Vista PEAK earned the program’s first-ever postseason win with a victory over Rangeview.

The Bison finished 38-21 in six seasons under Sullivan, who was hired in 2015 after serving as an assistant coach for two seasons after coming over from Rangeview. His biggest win total came in 2019 when Vista PEAK finished 10-0 in the regular season before a loss to Heritage in the opening round of the 4A playoffs.

Sullivan added athletic director duties at Vista PEAK a few years ago as well.

When the fall football season kicks off, all five programs in Aurora Public Schools will have coaches in their first or second seasons. Gateway — which just finished as the 4A state runner-up — will have a new coach in Earnest Collins Jr.

The Vista PEAK job is posted on the APS website with a current closing date of May 20.

JOHN SULLIVAN AT VISTA PEAK BY SEASON

2021 spring: 5-3 overall (lost in semifinals of Class 5A playoffs); 2019: 10-1 overall (lost in 1st round of Class 4A state playoffs); 2018: 7-3 overall; 2017: 4-6 overall; 2016: 6-4 overall; 2015: 6-4 overall. Total: 38-21