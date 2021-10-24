AURORA | Sir Joiner cut off the pass, then the run on a pivotal play that helped the Overland football team to a dramatic victory over Rangeview Saturday at Aurora Public Schools Stadium.

With inside of 10 seconds remaining and the Raiders with the ball in scoring range in a 6-0 game led by the Trailblazers, the junior defensive back stuck with a wide receiver into the end zone, then broke back to defend the goal line when Rangeview quarterback Kiaorie Stewart-Ricks crossed the line of scrimmage and got into the open field.

Stewart-Ricks raced 20 yards and tried to reach the ball over the goal line as he was brought down by Overland defenders, only to have Joiner meet him at the 1-yard line and punch the ball out of his arms for a teammate to recover, which put the finishing touches on a 6-0 victory in a matchup of teams sharing the lead in the Class 5A Metro 2 conference.

Coach Kyle Reese’s Overland team moved out of a four-way tie atop the league standings and now share the top spot with the Far Northeast Warriors with one game to play. Only the top team from the conference is eligible to make the postseason and the Warriors would hold the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Trailblazers (4-5, 3-1) if both win out.

The Overland defense forced five turnovers in all in coming up with its second shutout of the season, which made a third-quarter touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Andre Veasley to junior Curtis Bunton IV stand as the winning points.

Coach Mike Holmes’ Raiders (3-6, 2-2) blocked the extra point on Overland’s touchdown, giving themselves a chance to win with a touchdown and successful extra point.

Rangeview put together a sustained drive in the closing minutes that included fourth-down pickups by junior Armani Patterson and Stewart-Ricks, but ran out of time outs and got only two shots at the end zone. Joiner skied to tip a pass away from the Raiders’ Donavon Cook on the play prior to Stewart-Ricks’ scramble that resulted in the turnover.

To close out the regular season, Overland plays host to Hinkley Oct. 28, while Rangeview plays at Prairie View on Oct. 29.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

OVERLAND 6, RANGEVIEW 0

Score by quarters:

Overland 0 0 6 0 — 6

Rangeview 0 0 0 0 — 0

SCORING

Third quarter — Curtis Bunton IV 25 yard pass from Andre Veasley (kick blocked)