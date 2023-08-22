AURORA | A breakdown of the 2023 season schedule for the Hinkley football team:

HINKLEY: Coach Dennis York’s Thunder come off an 0-10 campaign in 2022 to face the same set of opponents in the new season, a group that went a combined 45-58 and had two playoff qualifiers (George Washington in 3A and Widefield in 4A) a year ago. Hinkley again opens against the Patriots — a 10-win team that made the 3A quarterfinals — and will be at home at Aurora Public Schools Stadium on Aug. 24 to start, with a contest against APS district rival Aurora Central looming on Aug. 31. The non-league portion of the Thunder’s schedule concludes with closely-spaced road games at Adams City and Centaurus on Sept. 9 and Sept. 14, respectively, along with a home game against Liberty on Sept. 23. Hinkley’s 4A League 8 schedule kicks off at Five Star Stadium on Sept. 29 against Thornton, while it has fourth straight games at APS Stadium beginning with Widefield on Oct. 6 and following by two more district matchups with Gateway Oct. 13 and Vista PEAK Oct. 20 with Palmer on Oct. 26 to close out the regular season.

Hinkley 2023 schedule — Home games all caps (played at Aurora Public Schools Stadium unless otherwise noted): Thursday, Aug. 24 — GEORGE WASHINGTON, 6:30 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 31 — vs. Aurora Central at Aurora Public School Stadium, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 9 — at Adams City, 2 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 14 — at Centaurus, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 23 — LIBERTY, 5:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 29 — vs. Thornton at Five Star Stadium, 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 6 — WIDEFIELD, 6:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 13 — GATEWAY, 6:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 20 — VISTA PEAK, 6:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 26 — PALMER, 6:30 p.m.