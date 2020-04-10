AURORA | TC Newland describes himself as a face-to-face type of person, but he got his latest head football coaching job remotely.

Hinkley High School capped a month-long search for its new head football coach — done entirely remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic — when it offered the job to the confident 54-year-old Newland, who promptly accepted.

Newland, who has previously been a head coach in Alamosa as well as in Nevada at schools of various sizes and spent the last two seasons coaching the offensive line at Gateway, went n

“I’m more of a hands on, face-to-face guy, so this was a unique experience to say the least,” Newland told the Sentinel about the completely online interview process. “I wanted to be a head coach one last time in my career and I told one of the retired coaches I know (Dennis York) that I was going to throw my name in the hat at Hinkley and I was pleasantly surprised to be hired.”

Newland — a 7th and 8th grade science teacher at Clyde Miller Elementary in Aurora — takes over the Hinkley program from Michael Farda, who stepped down in January down after four seasons with plans to return to his native Texas. Farda guided the Thunderbirds to a 13-7 mark over the past two seasons after they were 1-19 in his first two seasons.

Hinkley — which welcomes its sixth coach in the past decade following Bob Bozied (2011), Joe McKain (2012), Jaren Cohen (2013), Robbie O’Brien (2014 & 2015) and Farda (2016-19) — is third Aurora program to hire a new head coach ahead of the 2020 season following Gateway (which hired Robb Wetta) and Overland (which hired former Cherry Creek assistant Kyle Reese).

The process of hiring for Hinkley athletic director Rodney Padilla turned significantly more complicated, however, with the arrival of the coronavirus, which wiped out the first round of scheduled interviews for the position.

Padilla found himself with more time to make his decision and he used it to do reference checks and get to know the candidates. Then it was up to the results of the Zoom meetings — which also included other Hinkley staff members — that have become the norm in the coronavirus times to decide who was right for the job.

“I was pleasantly surprised with how well it went,” Padilla said. “I thought it was very professional and well organized. I knew their (candidates) voices from the phone, but I didn’t know what they looked like until they popped up on the screen.”

Newland played prep football in Colorado at Brush High School under Larry Mills, who has been inducted into the Colorado High School Coaches Hall of Fame and also the National High School Athletic Coaches Hall of Fame, and went on to a collegiate career at Colorado State under Leon Fuller in the 1980s.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor.