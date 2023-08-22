AURORA | A breakdown of the 2023 season schedule for the Grandview football team:

GRANDVIEW: Coach Tom Doherty’s Wolves finished last season 9-3 overall and qualified for the Class 5A state playoffs, where they lost in the quarterfinals to Pine Creek. Grandview’s schedule features the same 10 teams as last season, a group that that includes seven teams that qualified for the 5A or 4A postseason a year ago (Fossil Ridge, Ralston Valley, Fruita Monument, Eaglecrest, Arapahoe, Cherokee Trail and Cherry Creek, the defending state champion), which went a combined 64-50. The Wolves open with a non-league matchup against former league team Overland on Aug. 24, then face a trio of teams that appeared in last season’s playoffs in Fossil Ridge (Sept. 1), Ralston Valley (a semifinalist, which gets home honors Sept. 8) and Fruita Monument (Sept. 16), before a Sept. 22 game vs. Pomona closes out non-league play. Grandview opens Centennial League play Sept. 29 against rival Eaglecrest in a game that is also its Homecoming contest, while Arapahoe is its foe Oct. 5. Following an Oct. 13 road game against Smoky Hill and Oct. 20 clash with rival Cherokee Trail, the Wolves have an Oct. 27 regular season and league finale against Cherry Creek, which they defeated last season.

Grandview 2023 schedule — Home games all caps (played at Legacy Stadium unless otherwise noted): Thursday, Aug. 24 — OVERLAND, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 1 — FOSSIL RIDGE, 7 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 8 — vs. Ralston Valley at NAAC, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 16 — FRUITA MONUMENT, 1 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 22 — vs. Pomona at NAAC, 7 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 29 — EAGLECREST, 7 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 5 — ARAPAHOE, 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 13 — vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 20 — vs. Cherokee Trail at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 27 — CHERRY CREEK, 7 p.m.