AURORA | A few weeks ago, a prep football season in the fall didn’t even seem plausible to many.

Now, the teams that have chosen to play now instead of wait until the spring are about to reach the midway point of their respective seasons.

Week 3 of the six-game regular season — a product of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — begins Thursday with Grandview taking on Cherry Creek in a key Centennial League matchup. The Wolves visit the Bruins at 7 p.m. at Stutler Bowl.

It will be a tough turnaround for coach John Schultz’s Grandview team, which is coming off a one-point loss to rival Eaglecrest in a thriller a week ago at Legacy Stadium. The Wolves (1-1 overall, 1-1 in Centennial League play) made big plays right and left and had a chance to win the game on the final play before a field goal try went wide.

Cherry Creek — which moved to 2-0 and 2-0 in conference play with a 49-7 win over Cherokee Trail — won last season’s matchup 44-21.

