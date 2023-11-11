AURORA | Donavon Vernon skills running the football are well known, but his hands will get some recognition after what he did in the closing seconds of Friday night’s Class 5A second round state playoff game.

The Grandview junior leaped in the air and snared a pass from senior quarterback Liam Szarka and was deemed to have gotten a foot down inbounds for a go-ahead touchdown with just 16 seconds left in the Wolves’ intense battle with Regis Jesuit at Lou Kellogg Stadium.

Szarka rushed for three touchdowns and hit Vernon with his only touchdown toss of the game after engineering a clutch drive to send coach Tom Doherty’s 11th-seeded Grandview team into the 5A quarterfinals with a 25-23 win over sixth-seeded Regis Jesuit.

The Wolves improved to 8-4 on the season and will get a home game in the quarterfinals as they will face No. 14 Chatfield, which knocked off No. 3 Arapahoe 28-21 in overtime.

It is the third straight season Grandview is part of the quarterfinals, but it hasn’t been to the semifinals since 2018.

Regis Jesuit’s season comes to an end with a 6-5 record.

Senior Jaden Thermidor’s touchdown early in the fourth quarter gave the Raiders a 10-point lead that disappeared as they allowed two touchdowns in the final four minutes.

Senior Anthony Medina scored two touchdowns for Regis Jesuit, one on a rush and another on a pass from junior Peyton Lindell and Jack Manthey kicked a 21-yard field goal. The Raiders were coached by longtime assistant Bob McPhee, who took over with head coach Danny Filleman serving a one-game suspension.

It was only the second meeting between the two successful Aurora programs and happened almost 10 years to the day since the last one, a 31-21 win for Grandview in the second round of the 2013 5A playoffs.

2023 CLASS 5A STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS (2ND ROUND)

Nov. 10 at Lou Kellogg Stadium

(11) GRANDVIEW 25, (6) REGIS JESUIT 23

Score by quarters:

Grandview 7 0 6 12 — 25

Regis Jesuit 10 0 6 7 — 23

SCORING

First quarter

Regis Jesuit — Jack Manthey 21 yard field goal, 7:01

Grandview — Liam Szarka 10 yard run (Kyle Chavez kick), 3:40

Regis Jesuit — Anthony Medina 24 yard pass from Peyton Lindell (Manthey kick), 1:08

Third quarter

Grandview — Szarka 3 yard run (kick blocked), 2:54

Regis Jesuit — Medina 7 yard run (kick blocked), 0:00

Fourth quarter

Regis Jesuit — Jaden Thermidor 46 yard run (Manthey kick), 10:14

Grandview — Szarka 1 yard run (kick failed), 4:00

Grandview — Donavon Vernon 8 yard pass from Szarka (kick failed), 0:16