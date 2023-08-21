AURORA | A breakdown of the 2023 season schedule for the Gateway football team:

GATEWAY: In his first season as head coach, Rashad Mason takes over an Olys team that finished 1-9 in the regular season (which included six losses by forfeit in 2022) and will face the exact same schedule in the same order. Gateway opens the new campaign with a visit to Northridge, a Class 3A state qualifier last season, on Aug. 26, followed by a short turnaround for an Aug. 31 game at Northglenn. The Olys’ non-league schedule concludes with a Sept. 8 home contest against the Far Northeast Warriors, a Sept. 16 visit to Liberty and a home game against Thornton Sept. 23. League 8 conference play opens for Gateway with a visit to Widefield Sept. 29, which comes before back-to-back home games Oct. 5 against Denver South and Oct. 13 against Hinkley, the team the Olys picked up their victory against last season. Gateway goes to Palmer Oct. 20 and concludes the regular season with a home game Oct. 27 against Centaurus.

Gateway 2023 schedule — Home games all caps (played at Aurora Public Schools Stadium unless otherwise noted: Saturday, Aug. 26 — at Northridge, 6:30 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 31 — at Northglenn, 7 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 8 — FNE WARRIORS, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 16 — at Liberty, 1 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 23 — THORNTON, 2 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 29 — at Widefield, 7 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 5 — DENVER SOUTH, 6:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 13 — HINKLEY, 6:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 20 — at Palmer, 6 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 27 — CENTAURUS, 6:30 p.m.