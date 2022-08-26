AURORA | Gateway was the first city team to take the field for the 2022 season, as it played host to Northridge Thursday night at Aurora Public Schools Stadium.

Besides the opening game, it was also the debut on the sideline for new head coach Rico McCoy, who saw the visiting Grizzlies capitalize on turnovers and make some big plays on their way to a 52-0 victory.

Isaac Kness rushed for four touchdowns — including a 99-yarder late in the first quarter after Northridge weathered one of Gateway’s best drives — and Kaiden Brink had a fumble recovery and interception return for a touchdown for the Grizzlies.

For Gateway, Andre Romain finished with 92 yards passing as he rotated with Diego Perea under center, while he also came up with an interception on defense. Amarion Lacour recovered a fumble and made some big plays in the passing game for the Olys, who were held in negative yards rushing by an aggressive Northridge defense.

Next up for Gateway is a 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2 home contest against Northglenn.

Northridge 52, Gateway 0

Score by quarters:

Northridge 29 13 3 7 — 52

Gateway 0 0 0 0 — 0

Gateway highlights: Andre Romain 92 yards passing, interception; Amarion Lacour 40 yards receiving, 69 kick return yards, fumble recovery