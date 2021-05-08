AURORA | When Erick Covington’s cleat touches the field at Colorado State-Pueblo next week, the reality might finally hit him that he and his Gateway teammates will be playing for a state football championship.

The star senior quarterback and his Olys earned that reality with an electric 28-21 upset win over Harrison in a Class 4A spring semifinal at Aurora Public Schools Stadium Friday night that earned the program its first-ever chance to win a state title.

After a game in which he rushed for two touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass to senior Kaden DeVault for the decide score, Covington got a celebratory bath in bottle water from teammates and then had a chance to think about what’s ahead.

“It’s been my dream to make it to the state championship; I’m not going to believe it until I’m there and see everything in person,” he said. “It’s still surreal, I would never have expected this, but I’m just glad it is call coming to reality.”

It would be easily not to believe that Gateway — the No. 6 seed in the 4A playoffs — would be in the state championship game given that had previously undefeated teams in the first two rounds, but dispatched both: No. 3 George Washington in the opening round and now the second-seeded Panthers (7-1), who beat the Olys 34-18 a month ago.

It took every ounce of resolve they had, but the Olys practiced what coach Justin Clyatt had preached all week.

“The word of the week was grit,” Clyatt said. “They showed it tonight and they’ve been fighting through adversity all year.”

Clyatt, a Gateway graduate who has served multiple stints as an assistant coach, took over leading the program along with athletic director Brendan Netherton when Gateway had their coach resign shortly before the spring season.

An uneven start to the season has turned into a team that is peaking at just the right time.

The Olys’ leaders on both sides of the ball were key in the result against Harrison.

Senior linebacker R.J. Webster gave Gateway a huge shot of momentum early in the first quarter when he scooped up a fumble and took it back 10 yards for a touchdown.

“That brought momentum and hype to our team and it gives us hope that we can go do this,” Webster said. “We need positive plays that keep us fighting.”

Covington got plenty of positive plays on the offensive side.

He bounced back from an interception that set up the second of consecutive touchdowns that saw Harrison build a 13-7 lead in the second quarter, but followed that immediately with a 70-yard touchdown run that gave his team a 14-13 lead at halftime.

Covington’s 45-yard touchdown run in the third quarter again gave his team the lead, but Gateway had to respond again after a Panthers touchdown and two-point conversion tied it up.

The Olys did just that, going on an 11-play drive that started with a holding call, but resulted in a 7-yard touchdown pass from Covington to DeVault.

From there, it was up to the defense to hold and a unit that become adept at coming up with key plays in key moments in recent weeks.

That came as Harrison moved all the way down to the 2 yard-line, only to get stuffed on fourth down by Antwuan Smith and Eric Rivera III.

Covington and Webster handled the ball and made sure Gateway didn’t make any mistakes as it took the final four-plus minutes off the clock.

“All week in practice, I told everybody, ‘if we work together, nobody can beat us,'” Covington said. “‘Just keep our heads in the game and don’t look back, and if you are going to do anything, do it 100 percent.’ And look what that got us? To the state championship.”

Gateway will play the winner of Saturday’s semifinal between top-seeded Thomas Jefferson and fourth-seeded Falcon.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

(6) GATEWAY 28, (2) HARRISON 21

Score by quarters:

Harrison 0 13 8 0 — 21

Gateway 7 7 7 7 — 28

SCORING

First quarter

Gateway — RJ Webster 10 yard fumble return (Ryan Claxton kick), 5:11

Second quarter

Harrison — Kahli Dotison 4 yard run (Davonn Stevens kick), 5:51

Harrison — Stevens 7 yard run (kick failed), 3:18

Gateway — Erick Covington 70 yard run (Claxton kick), 2:55

Third quarter

Gateway — Covington 45 yard run (Claxton kick), 7:15

Harrison — Kahar Briggs 12 yard run (Jaseim Mitchell run), 4:59

Fourth quarter

Gateway — Kaden DeVault 7 yard pass from Covington (Claxton kick), 11:54

RUSHING

Harrison: Jaseim Mitchell 16-82, Davonn Stevens 13-53, Kahli Dotison 12-44, Kahar Briggs 7-37, Carlos Precciado 1-0

Gateway: Erick Covington 15-194, RJ Webster 9-16, Antwuan Smith 1-8, Sh’marre Johnson 1-7, Ethan Brennesholtz 1-0

PASSING

Harrison: Mitchell 8-14, 75 yards

Gateway: Covington 5-13, 27 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception

RECEIVING

Harrison: Daykel Wiggins 3-32, Jordan Southerland 24, Dotison 19

Gateway: Johnson 1-21, Kaden DeVault 1-7, Brennesholtz 1-4, Gabe Broussard 1-0, Smith 1-(minus 5)