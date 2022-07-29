AURORA | Images from the final day of the Spartans Youth Football Camp held on July 28, 2022, at Eaglecrest High School. Varsity players and coaches from Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland, Regis Jesuit and Smoky Hill high schools were onhand as instructors for teams from the Spartans organization in a variety of age groups. (Photos by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

FULL FOR PURCHASE GALLERY, HERE

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports