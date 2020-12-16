AURORA | Christmas for Division I football recruits comes Wednesday.

The opening of the early signing period for top football recruits — which began three years ago — allows them to get National Letters of Intent signed before the spring, a benefit to both the athlete and college programs, especially in the uncertain times created by the coronavirus pandemic.

A double-digit number of Aurora players are expected to take advantage of the day to secure coveted scholarship offers, including at least three — Cherokee Trail’s Sam Hart (who will sign with Ohio State), Eaglecrest’s Seyi Oladipo (who will sign with Boise State) and Grandview’s Trevyn Heil (who will sign with Nevada) — who plan to graduate early and join their future programs early in the new year.

Regis Jesuit defensive end Clay Nanke and linebacker Andrew Kulick announced their commitments to Colorado State via social media Tuesday night and the Rams expect to add the duo along with Grandview defensive end Mukendi Wa-Kalonji and Eaglecrest wide receiver/defensive back Langston Williams.

Eaglecrest wide receiver Ty Robinson will sign the University of Colorado, Vista PEAK offensive lineman Braylen Nelson with Fresno State and Regis Jesuit’s offensive lineman Anthony Tocchini with New Mexico State.

