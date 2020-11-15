AURORA | Cleared earlier in the day from quarantine and with just a morning practice under its belt, the odds for the Eaglecrest football team to get a win Saturday against Cherry Creek were long.

Coach Shawn Marsh’s Raptors played for the first time since Oct. 30 and faced a fine-tuned machine in the Bruins with gale-force conditions at Legacy Stadium thrown in as an extra challenge.

Cherry Creek scored 29 points in the opening quarter with three touchdown drives of 40 yards or less — all finished by James Walker II runs — and a special teams score on a fumbled snap in the end zone and went on to a 50-0 victory in a matchup of teams that both came into the game undefeated in Centennial League play.

Eaglecrest came into the game averaging better than 45 points per game, but turned the ball over four times and failed to convert on three attempts in the red zone as it got shut out for the first time since the 2013 season, a span of 78 games.

The Raptors remain in contention to make the eight-team Class 5A state playoff field, which is set to be revealed Sunday by the Colorado High School Activities Association.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

(1) CHERRY CREEK 50, (4) EAGLECREST 0

Score by quarters:

Cherry Creek 29 7 7 7 — 50

Eaglecrest 0 0 0 0 — 0

SCORING

First quarter

Cherry Creek — James Walker II 31 yard run (Boden Page kick), 10:16

Cherry Creek — Walker II 7 yard run (Page kick), 4:53

Cherry Creek — Sam Pezdirtz fumble recovery in end zone (Walker II run), 3:05

Cherry Creek — Walker II 14 yard run (Page kick), 1:22

Second quarter

Cherry Creek — Henry Lamar 81 yard interception return (Page kick), 0:47

Third quarter

Cherry Creek — Walker II 25 yard run (Page kick), 3:49

Fourth quarter

Cherry Creek — Carlson Tann III 84 yard run (Page kick), 1:05

RUSHING

Cherry Creek: James Walker II 13-119, Carlson Tann III 3-86

Eaglecrest: Khalil Howard 8-37, JP Luketu 12-28, Jarod Fisher 2-5, Tyson Clark 1-3, Xavier Weaver-Boimbo 2-(minus 3), Seyi Oladipo 1-(minus 7), Langston Williams 5-(minus 10)

PASSING

Cherry Creek: Julian Hammond II 7-18, 49 yards; Marte Russell 0-1

Eaglecrest: Howard 10-18, 85 yards, 2 interceptions

RECEIVING

Cherry Creek: Chase Penry 3-33, Gunner Helm 3-11, Keegan Holles 1-5

Eaglecrest: Ty Robinson 4-43, Oladipo 3-24, Luketu 2-13, Williams 1-5