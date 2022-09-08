A wild Week 2 saw Aurora teams finish 6-5 in games spread out over three days as scheduled or because of the intervention of weather.

Five of the six wins earned by city programs came Sept. 1, as Aurora Central, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Rangeview all prevailed in their contests, while Vista PEAK picked up the last win Sept. 3.

Grandview moved to 2-0 with a 49-17 road win over Fossil Ridge at Timnath Stadium in Fort Collins as quarterback Liam Szarka racked up 335 yards of total offense and accounted for four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing), while Donovan Vernon rushed for two touchdowns. Coach Tom Doherty’s Grandview team has its first home game in Week 3.

Eaglecrest also improved to 2-0 with a 32-20 victory over Horizon at Legacy Stadium in a game in which coach Mike Schmitt’s Raptors scored 20 straight points after trailing by two at halftime. Jacob Schmitt’s third touchdown pass of the night (a 51-yard score to Burke Withycombe) gave Eaglecrest the lead for good and Diego Cearns (who piled up 210 yard rushing) and David Torres added rushing touchdowns (the former set up by one of Peyton Taylor’s two interceptions).

DJ Collins rushed for a touchdown and returned a punt for a score in the fourth quarter as Rangeview moved to 2-0 with a 34-12 win at Westminster. Armani Patterson and Greg Brooks also scored for coach Chris Dixon’s Raiders on the ground.

Aurora Central evened its record at 1-1 in a big way with a 56-0 win over rival Hinkley at APS Stadium. Cai’Reis Curby had a rushing touchdown and a punt return score and Simeon Veasley also ran for a touchdown in the opening half to get coach Chris Kelly’s Trojans going.

Overland is also now 1-1 in the wake of a 35-21 road win over Prairie View that was keyed by several big plays. Komari Owens had a 90-yard interception return for a score, while Andre Veasley found Talil Seals-Fisher with a touchdown pass and Jarrius Ward ran for a pair of scores for coach Kyle Reese’s Trailblazers.

Only one of the three games started on Sept. 2 played to the finish thanks to late-arriving lightning and rain. Smoky Hill’s matinee with Rock Canyon at Legacy Stadium started slow, but finished with a flourish.

In a rematch of teams that rang up more than 100 points in a playoff matchup last season, the Buffaloes got two late touchdown passes from Tyliq Bowers to Troydell Dixon Jr., but fell short in a 26-19 defeat. Bowers also threw a touchdown pass to Jamahll Humphrey for coach Brandon Alconcel’s Smoky Hill team (0-2), which now turns its attention towards keeping the Wagon Wheel traveling trophy when it plays rival Overland in Week 3,

A large lightning storm arrived midway through the evening and forced Gateway’s game with Northglenn to be declared over at halftime, with coach Rico McCoy’s Olys falling 12-6. Amarion Lacour had a 59-yard kickoff return touchdown for Gateway (0-2).

Ellis Williams’ 60-yard interception return touchdown gave Cherokee Trail a fast start against Rocky Mountain at before play was stopped by lightning early in the second quarter. The game’s conclusion was shifted to Sept. 3 in Fort Collins and the Lobos prevailed 17-14 in overtime to send coach Justin Jajcyzk’s Cougars to 1-1. Noah Collins had the other touchdown for Cherokee Trail, which was limited to 159 yards of total offense.

Vista PEAK moved to 1-1 with a 22-19 road win at Brighton Sept. 3 that included a long touchdown run from Cortlen Johnson Jr. (who had 62 yards on the ground in the game) in addition to Calem Moore’s defensive score via interception return.

Coming off a big Week 1 win over Valor Christian, Regis Jesuit traveled to California and battled Oaks Christian before dropping a 34-28 contest Sept. 3. Exander Carroll threw touchdown passes to D’Andre Barnes (119 yards receiving) and Andrew Metzger and Anthony Medina rushed for two touchdowns for coach Danny Filleman’s Raiders, who will play their first home game in Week 3.

