AURORA | The first local team to miss a game in the coronavirus-shortened fall prep football season is Eaglecrest, which has gone into a 14-day quarantine school officials confirmed Monday night.

Eaglecrest is one of two 4-0 teams in Class 5A — Columbine is the other — that will miss at least their Week 5 regular season and may not play in Week 6 as well depending on when the quarantine expires. The Rebels and Raptors are ranked Nos. 3 and 5 in the 5A football poll released earlier in the day by CHSAANow.com.

Columbine announced it would miss its next game, a showdown with No. 8 Ralston Valley, via social media (@CHSRebelball), while Eaglecrest’s Week 5 opponent was to be winless Prairie View. Both games will now be considered no contests per guidelines from the Colorado High School Activities Association.

Coloradopreps.com posted a list on Twitter of teams in Colorado that will miss Week 5, which includes teams in multiple classifications.

Teams that have announced they cannot play this week because of COVID.

Eaglecrest

Columbine

Douglas County

Sangre De Cristo

Center

Hi Plains also forfeited their game w/Stratton/Liberty today & Pinnacle has done the same with their scheduled game w/Holyoke on Saturday#copreps — Colorado Preps (@coloradopreps) November 3, 2020

While the health and safety of the players and staff is the primary concern, both Eaglecrest and Columbine could still qualify for the eight-team 5A playoffs even if they don’t play the next two weeks. CHSAA’s guidelines for the fall season (and the one planned for the spring) included a provision that teams would need to play a minimum of four games to be postseason eligible.

Coach Shawn Marsh’s Eaglecrest team stayed undefeated with a 23-13 Week 4 Centennial League victory over Arapahoe — in which it rallied from a halftime deficit (this time one point) for the third time in four games. The Raptors defeated Cherokee Trail, Grandview and Overland in the first three weeks.

In Week 6, Eaglecrest was scheduled to face top-ranked Cherry Creek, which is 4-0 ahead of a Week 5 matchup with Arapahoe. The Raptors-Bruins contest likely would have determined the league champion.

So far, Cherokee Trail, Grandview, Overland, Regis Jesuit and Smoky Hill — the other Aurora programs active in the fall season — have yet to miss a game, but with COVID-19 numbers spiking in the state, the final two weeks of the regular season and beyond seemed anything but assured for anybody.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports