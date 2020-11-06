Football: Eaglecrest-Cherry Creek Week 6 matchup back on

AURORA | The Eaglecrest football team had expected to miss the final two weeks of the coronavirus-shortened regular season, but now have one game back.

Co-athletic director Vince Orlando told the Sentinel Thursday that the Raptors had received some “clarification” about the quarantine that came following two positive COVID-19 tests in the school that put 26 students that had “close contact” with those students in quarantine (original story, here).

Eaglecrest will still miss its previously scheduled Week 5 contest with Prairie View, but now will play its Week 6 game (originally scheduled for Nov. 12) on Nov. 14 — the final day of the regular season — at 4 p.m. at Legacy Stadium.

Coach Shawn Marsh’s Raptors enter the Week 6 contest undefeated at 4-0 and Cherry Creek would also be unbeaten if it defeats Arapahoe Friday.

