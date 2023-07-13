AURORA | Eaglecrest’s “Hogs” continue to feast.

The Raptors furthered their tradition of linemen excellence Wednesday at the annual Hog Wars strength and teamwork competition, which returned to Rangeview High School after a year hiatus.

Eaglecrest brought two teams to the competition that included other Aurora squads from the host Raiders, Vista PEAK and Smoky Hill along with newcomer Pomona and coach Mike Schmitt’s groups finished first and third when the results of seven events were tabulated.

On a sun-drenched day, teams contested the event’s traditional farmer’s carry, log press, sled push, truck push and tug-o-war — in addition to bench press and medicine ball toss added by coach Chris Dixon — and the Raptors’ group of seniors Kael Weatherby, Caden Harry and Tyler Tipton, juniors T’Mar Walter and Brandon Replogle and sophomore Parker Hocker prevailed.

The Raptors won their first Hog Wars title in 2021 (when the event came back after it was lost to the coronavirus pandemic the previous year) and are the first two-time champion in the event other than Rangeview, which has won 11 times since it debuted Hog Wars in 2005 under former coach Dave Gonzales.

Gateway (2011), Overland (2012), Cherokee Trail (2013) and Vista PEAK (2019) also have won one Hog Wars title.

Rangeview’s top team finished as runner-up with Eaglecrest’s No. 2 team third, Pomona in fourth, coach DaVaughn Thornton Sr.’s Vista PEAK team fifth, coach Brandon Alconcel’s Smoky Hill group finished sixth and Rangeview’s No. 2 team seventh.

