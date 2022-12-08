AURORA | Aurora Central selections as well as those from Adams City, Broomfield, Fruita Monument and Heritage on the Class 4A All-League 7 teams for the 2022 football season:

2022 CLASS 4A ALL-LEAGUE 7 FOOTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Cai’Reis Curby, sr., Nico Portillo, sr., Simeon Veasley, sr. and Brandon Weatherford, sr., Aurora Central

Other selections: Levi Deaguero, sr., Seth Deaguero, sr., Jaxon Lopez, sr., Micah Ortiz, sr. and Michael Victoria, soph., Adams City; Mikhail Benner, soph., Noah Biller, jr., Landon Davidson, jr., Brent Harris, jr., Canon Juarez, sr., Garrett Keeler, sr., Cole LaCrue, sr. and Conner Tanner, sr., Broomfield; Luke Bennett, sr., Keane Bessert, sr., Jaeden Mitchell, sr., Corben Rowell, sr., Jaren Street, sr. and Amari Wilson, jr., Fruita Monument; Rex Guthrie, jr., Cade Kunz, sr., Nick Long, jr., Esteban Marquez, sr., Will Shefte, sr., Noah Shoen, sr. and Zyriq Siegler, sr., Heritage

Offensive Player of the Year: Cole LaCrue, Broomfield. Defensive Player(s) of the Year: Nick Long, Heritage and Garrett Keeler, Broomfield. Special Teams Player of the Year: Cai’Reis Curby, Aurora Central. Linemen of the Year: Landon Davidson, Broomfield and Keane Bessert, Fruita Monument. Coach of the Year: Blair Hubbard, Broomfield

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Andre Harris, jr. Lorenzo Johnson, sr. and Chris Perkins, jr., Aurora Central

Other selections: Abel Albarran, jr., Adrian De la o, fr., Ricardo Hernandez, jr. and Yoguii Vargas, sr., Adams City; Ryland Boehmer, sr., Anthony Cobb, jr., Luke Francis, sr., Isaiah Garcia-Perez, fr., Kaelen Frey, sr. and Ty LaCrue, soph., Broomfield; Ryan Antonucci, sr., Randy Gallegos, sr., Jake Kimbrough, sr., Jacob Shihady, jr. and Carter Vance, jr., Fruita Monument; Blane Brakemeier, jr., Turner Graham, jr., Camden Jensen, fr., Cameron Kaufman, sr., Lucas Madrid, jr. and Isaiah Moore, sr., Heritage