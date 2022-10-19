Aurora programs surpassed their combined record of the past two weeks with one more victory in Week 8 of the prep football season, which saw a 4-7 overall mark.

Grandview regained a share of the most wins of any local program with six after a 42-20 victory over Smoky Hill Oct. 14 Legacy Stadium. Sophomore Xay Neto returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown to ignite coach Tom Doherty’s Wolves (6-2 overall, 2-1 in 5A League 4 , who got two rushing touchdowns apiece from junior Liam Szarka and sophomore Donavon Vernon, who rolled up 134 yards on the ground.

Senior quarterback Tyliq Bowers passed for a touchdown and threw a TD pass to Jamahll Humphrey for coach Brandon Alconcel’s Smoky Hill team (1-7, 0-3).

Regis Jesuit took top scoring honors among local programs with its 56-28 victory over Chaparral Oct. 13 at EchoPark Stadium. Senior Exander Carroll threw touchdown passes to three different receivers (seniors Dylan McCollough, Andrew Metzger and D’Andre Barnes) and rushed for a touchdown, while junior Anthony Medina had three rushing scores and senior Adin Chase also got into the end zone for coach Danny Filleman’s Raiders, who are 5-3 overall and 3-0 in 5A League 6.

Rangeview rode a 187-yard rushing performance (plus a touchdown) from Armani Patterson in a 29-15 win over Prairie View Oct. 13 at APS Stadium. Abunu Asfaw and Jah Alexander connected for another touchdown and the defense scored on a Greg Brooks’ fumble return for coach Chris Dixon’s Raiders (3-4 overall, 1-2 in 5A League 2).

Gateway earned its first official victory with a 46-6 win over Hinkley Oct. 14 at APS Stadium. Junior Knyle Serrell had a massive outing with more than 300 yards of total offense (182 yards rushing, 125 passing) and accounted for seven touchdowns (five rushing, two passing) for the Olys (1-7 overall, 1-3 in 4A League 8), who also got two receiving touchdowns from junior Andre Romain. Senior Tatum Starks reached the end zone for coach Dennis York’s Hinkley team (0-8, 0-5).

Eaglecrest squared off with top-ranked Cherry Creek Oct. 14 at Stutler Bowl and took a 42-7 5A League 4 loss. Senior Diego Cearns had a 70-yard touchdown as part of a 107-yard rushing game for coach Mike Schmitt’s Raptors (6-2, 1-2).

Cherokee Trail got touchdown passes from sophomores Eliot Ming and Tyson Smith to junior Alex Guthrie and senior Noah Greer, respectively, but fell short of Arapahoe in a 16-12 5A League 4 loss Oct. 13. Coach Justin Jajczyk’s Cougars now sit 3-5 overall and 0-3 in league play.

Overland saw its three-game winning streak come to an end with a 27-10 loss to Denver East Oct. 13 at Stutler Bowl. Coach Kyle Reese’s Trailblazers (4-4, 2-1 in 5A League 7) had a 10-6 lead at half on a Prince Joiner fumble return touchdown and Connor Bass field goal, but were held off the scoreboard in the second half.

Senior Cai’Reis Curby had two rushing touchdowns for Aurora Central in a 41-14 road loss at Fruita Monument Oct. 13, which puts coach Chris Kelly’s Trojans at 2-5 overall and 0-3 in 4A League 7 play.

Vista PEAK dropped a 45-14 contest at Denver South Oct. 13 in a 5A/4A League 5 contest that saw junior Cortlen Johnson Jr. score one of the touchdowns for coach DaVaughn Thornton Sr.’s Bison, who now sits at 1-7 overall and 0-3 in league play.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports