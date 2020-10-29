AURORA | The coronavirus-shortened fall prep football season has passed the midway point and Cherokee Trail kicks off Week 4 with a non-league matchup against Rocky Mountain Thursday.

The Cougars and Lobos take a break from Centennial League and North League play, respectively, to meet for the first time since a Class 5A state playoff matchup in the 2009 season won by Cherokee Trail.

Both teams come into the 7 p.m. contest at Legacy Stadium with wins in their previous games, as Cherokee Trail downed Smoky Hill 35-21 in Week 3 and Rocky Mountain defeated Poudre 34-7.

Coach Joe Johnson’s Cougars got in the win column for the first time with its best defensive performance of the season, holding the Buffaloes to 21 points after watching Eaglecrest and Cherry Creek combined for 111 in the first two weeks. Junior Jack Love returned an interception for a touchdown for Cherokee Trail and a number of different players made big stops at key times, while Johnson is not satisfied with play up front, but seems improvement.

The Cougars’ offense has been dangerous in two of three games — save a matchup with Cherry Creek’s outstanding defense in Week 2 — and had a good balance of effectiveness in the passing and run game.

Rocky Mountain, meanwhile, is off to a 2-1 start that includes league victories over Prairie View and Poudre sandwiched around a Week 2 loss to 3-0 Fairview.

Coach Mark Brook’s Lobos have been strong defensively in three contests as it shut out Prairie View, held Poudre to just a touchdown and allowed 26 to Fairview, which is below the season average for the Knights.

Senior running back Sean Kidd rushed for a total of seven touchdowns last season 11 games, but already has four in three games after a three-TD performance in Week 3 (plus an 83-yard receiving score in Week 1). Brook’s son, Gage, is a sophomore quarterback who is getting his feet wet at the varsity level and performing well, with senior wide receiver Tyler Jennings providing a reliable target on the outside.

Senior linebacker Eugene Cisneroz picked off two passes in the opener for Rocky Mountain.

