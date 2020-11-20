HIGHLANDS RANCH | Quickly, the Cherokee Trail football team found itself in a tough position it never could escape Thursday night against Valor Christian.

The second-seeded Eagles — playing without star running back Gavin Sawchuk, the Class 5A running leader — received the opening kickoff and rolled down the field on an uptempo 63-yard touchdown drive that left the seventh-seeded Cougars reeling and set the tone for a 49-14 5A state quarterfinal playoff victory.

Cherokee Trail had trouble slowing the Eagles offense, which generated more than 400 yards of total offense and rushed for six of its touchdowns (with a punt return score to boot) to move to 4-0 all-time against the Cougars in the postseason.

Valor Christian — which got four-touchdown game from junior Zachary Wiley — moves into the 5A semifinals, where it will face the winner of Saturday’s game between No. 6 Fairview and No. 3 Legend.

Coach Joe Johnson’s Cherokee Trail had its four-game winning streak snapped and finished the pandemic-shortened season 4-3 overall.

Senior quarterback Jayden Lavigne connected with junior wide receiver Kaelen Bing on a 52-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to give the Cougars some life, only to see the Eagles counter in just a minute.

Valor Christian invoked the running clock 40-point mercy rule late in the third quarter and the final points of the game went the Cougars on a short touchdown plunge by junior Ciaran Hyslop.

(2) VALOR CHRISTIAN 49, (7) CHEROKEE TRAIL 14

Score by quarters:

Cherokee Trail 0 7 0 7 — 14

Valor Christian 14 21 14 0 — 49