AURORA | The Week 9 scoreboard for Aurora teams. Will be updated as games go final:

AURORA’S WEEK 9 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD/SCHEDULE

SATURDAY, OCT. 23

5A Metro 2 League: Overland (3-5, 2-1) vs. Rangeview (3-5, 2-1) at APS Stadium, 1 p.m.

5A Metro 2 League: FNE Warriors (3-5, 2-1) at Hinkley (0-7, 0-3), 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 22

Arapahoe 38, Smoky Hill 14

Score by quarters:

Arapahoe 14 17 7 0 — 38

Smoky Hill 0 0 7 7 — 14

Smoky Hill highlights: Troydell Dixon 98 yard kickoff return touchdown, receiving touchdown; Tyliq Bowers passing touchdown

Cherry Creek 41, Eaglecrest 14

Grandview 42, Cherokee Trail 18

Score by quarters:

Grandview 0 14 7 21 — 42

Cher. Trail 0 12 0 6 — 18

Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka passing touchdown, 2 rushing touchdowns; Moosah Alsaffar rushing touchdown; Chase Dahir rushing touchdown; Charlie Dick rushing touchdown; Evan Johnson receiving touchdown. Cherokee Trail highlights: Logan Brook 3 passing touchdowns; Kaelen Bing 2 receiving touchdown; Jack Pierce receiving touchdown

Regis Jesuit 24, Pine Creek 14

Score by quarters:

Pine Creek 6 0 8 0 — 14

Regis Jesuit 0 7 7 10 — 24

Regis Jesuit highlights: Exander Carroll 2 rushing touchdowns; Zavier Carroll rushing touchdown; Ty Murphy 25 yard field goal; D’Andre Barnes interception; Brooks Greig interception

Vista PEAK 54, Gateway 0

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 14 14 19 7 — 54

Gateway 0 0 0 0 — 0

Vista PEAK highlights: Jordy Ruiz 139 yards passing, 3 passing touchdowns; Jordan Mayfield 110 yards receiving, 2 touchdowns, kickoff return touchdown; Marcel Evans Jr. 121 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns; Christien Manning 165 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Christopher Marquez interception; Anthony Sotelo-Lares fumble. Gateway highlights: Knyle Serrell 89 yards rushing; Gabriel Broussard 102 kickoff return yards; Andre Romain interception

THURSDAY, OCT. 23

Denver South 39, Aurora Central 21

Score by quarters:

Denver South 14 6 6 13 — 39

Aur. Central 7 0 7 7 — 21

Aurora Central highlights: Cai’Reis Curby 159 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns; Trevon Simmons-Adams rushing touchdown; Simeon Veasley fumble recovery