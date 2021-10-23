Smoky Hill wide receiver Anthony Harris Jr. (15) skies for a catch over two Arapahoe defenders in the Buffaloes’ 38-14 Week 9 Centennial League football loss to the Warriors on Oct. 22, 2021, at Stutler Bowl. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | The Week 9 scoreboard for Aurora teams. Will be updated as games go final:

AURORA’S WEEK 9 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD/SCHEDULE

SATURDAY, OCT. 23

5A Metro 2 League: Overland (3-5, 2-1) vs. Rangeview (3-5, 2-1) at APS Stadium, 1 p.m.
5A Metro 2 League: FNE Warriors (3-5, 2-1) at Hinkley (0-7, 0-3), 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 22

Arapahoe 38, Smoky Hill 14

Score by quarters:

Arapahoe   14  17  7  0 — 38

Smoky Hill    0   0  7  7 — 14

Smoky Hill highlights: Troydell Dixon 98 yard kickoff return touchdown, receiving touchdown; Tyliq Bowers passing touchdown

Cherry Creek 41, Eaglecrest 14

Grandview 42, Cherokee Trail 18

Score by quarters:

Grandview   0  14  7  21 — 42

Cher. Trail   0  12  0    6 — 18

Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka passing touchdown, 2 rushing touchdowns; Moosah Alsaffar rushing touchdown; Chase Dahir rushing touchdown; Charlie Dick rushing touchdown; Evan Johnson receiving touchdown. Cherokee Trail highlights: Logan Brook 3 passing touchdowns; Kaelen Bing 2 receiving touchdown; Jack Pierce receiving touchdown

Regis Jesuit 24, Pine Creek 14

Score by quarters:

Pine Creek   6  0  8    0 — 14

Regis Jesuit  0  7  7  10 — 24

Regis Jesuit highlights: Exander Carroll 2 rushing touchdowns; Zavier Carroll rushing touchdown; Ty Murphy 25 yard field goal; D’Andre Barnes interception; Brooks Greig interception

Vista PEAK 54, Gateway 0

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK  14  14  19   7 — 54

Gateway       0    0    0   0 —  0

Vista PEAK highlights: Jordy Ruiz 139 yards passing, 3 passing touchdowns; Jordan Mayfield 110 yards receiving, 2 touchdowns, kickoff return touchdown; Marcel Evans Jr. 121 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns; Christien Manning 165 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Christopher Marquez interception; Anthony Sotelo-Lares fumble. Gateway highlights: Knyle Serrell 89 yards rushing; Gabriel Broussard 102 kickoff return yards; Andre Romain interception

THURSDAY, OCT. 23

Denver South 39, Aurora Central 21

Score by quarters:

Denver South  14  6  6  13 — 39

Aur. Central       7  0  7   7 — 21

Aurora Central highlights: Cai’Reis Curby 159 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns; Trevon Simmons-Adams rushing touchdown; Simeon Veasley fumble recovery

