AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 9 of the prep football season:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

AURORA’S WEEK 9 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, OCT. 21

4A Metro 2 League: Denver South (7-1, 3-0) vs. Aurora Central (7-1, 3-0) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 22

5A Centennial League: Arapahoe (7-1, 3-0) vs. Smoky Hill (4-4, 1-2) at Stutler Bowl, 4 p.m.

5A/4A South League: Pine Creek (7-1, 2-1) at Regis Jesuit (5-3, 2-1), 6:30 p.m.

4A Metro 2 League: Vista PEAK (5-3, 2-1) vs. Gateway (0-6, 0-3) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

5A Centennial League: Grandview (6-2, 2-1) at Cherokee Trail (5-3, 1-2), 7 p.m.

5A Centennial League: Eaglecrest (1-7, 0-3) at Cherry Creek (6-2, 2-1), 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 23

5A Metro 2 League: Overland (3-5, 2-1) vs. Rangeview (3-5, 2-1) at APS Stadium, 1 p.m.

5A Metro 2 League: FNE Warriors (3-5, 2-1) at Hinkley (0-7, 0-3), 5 p.m.