AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 9 of the 2023 prep football season. Results will be updated as games go final. Follow @aurorasports on Twitter/X for in-game updates:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

FRIDAY, OCT. 20

4A I25 League: Gateway (2-6, 2-2) at Palmer (2-6, 1-3), 6 p.m.

Non-league: Hinkley (0-8) vs. Vista PEAK Prep (2-6) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

5A Centennial League: Grandview (6-2, 2-1) at Cherokee Trail (3-5, 0-3), 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 19

Brighton 60, Rangeview 30

Score by quarters:

Brighton 14 24 8 14 — 60

Rangeview 20 0 10 0 — 30

Rangeview highlights: Jah Alexander passing touchdown, 3 rushing touchdowns; Kevin Prosser receiving touchdown; Caleb Granger field goal

Eaglecrest 55, Smoky Hill 14

Heritage 54, Aurora Central 0

Regis Jesuit 27, Legend 10

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 0 3 10 14 — 27

Legend 0 10 0 0 — 10

Regis Jesuit highlights: Peyton Lindell passing touchdown; Anthony Medina rushing touchdown; JoJo Hernandez receiving touchdown; Lawson Douglas interception return touchdown; Jack Manthey 2 field goals