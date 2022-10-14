AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 8 of the 2022 football season. Will be updated as games go final:

FRIDAY, OCT. 14

Cherry Creek 42, Eaglecrest 7

Gateway 46, Hinkley 6

Grandview 42, Smoky Hill 20

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 0 0 6 14 — 20

Grandview 14 7 7 14 — 42

Smoky Hill highlights: Tyliq Bowers passing touchdown, rushing touchdown; Kai Washington rushing touchdown; Jamahll Humphrey receiving touchdown. Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka 2 rushing touchdowns; Donavon Vernon 2 rushing touchdowns; Xay Neto kickoff return touchdown

THURSDAY, OCT. 13

Arapahoe 16, Cherokee Trail 12

Cherokee Trail highlights: Eliot Ming 120 yards passing, passing touchdown; Tyson Smith passing touchdown; Noah Greer 85 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Alex Guthrie receiving touchdown

Denver East 27, Overland 10

Score by quarters:

Denver East 0 6 7 14 — 27

Overland 7 3 0 0 — 10

Overland highlights: Prince Joiner fumble return touchdown; Connor Bass field goal

Denver South 45, Vista PEAK 14

Vista PEAK highlights: Cortlen Johnson Jr. touchdown; Ezekiel Taylor onside kickoff recovery

Fruita Monument 41, Aurora Central 14

Score by quarters:

Aurora Central 0 7 0 7 — 14

Fruita Monument 14 7 14 6 — 41

Aurora Central highlights: Cai’Reis Curby 2 rushing touchdowns

Rangeview 29, Prairie View 15

Score by quarters:

Prairie View 8 0 0 7 — 15

Rangeview 7 15 0 7 — 29

Rangeview highlights: Abunu Asfaw 88 yards passing, passing touchdown; Armani Patterson 187 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Jah Alexander 42 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Greg Brooks fumble return touchdown; Darin Vuong interception; DJ Collins-Boston fumble recovery

Regis Jesuit 56, Chaparral 28

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 28 21 0 7 — 56

Chaparral 0 14 7 7 — 28

Regis Jesuit highlights: Exander Carroll 3 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Anthony Medina 3 rushing touchdowns; Adin Chase rushing touchdown; Dylan McCollough receiving touchdown; Andrew Metzger receiving touchdown; D’Andre Barnes receiving touchdown