Smoky Hill special teams players jar the ball loose from Cherokee Trail’s Evan Harrell on a kickoff return — recovered by the Cougars — in the second half of Cherokee Trail’s 36-28 Week 8 Centennial League football win over the Buffaloes on Oct. 14, 2021, at Legacy Stadium. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | Scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 8 of the prep football season. Will be updated as games go final:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

AURORA’S WEEK 8 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD & SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, OCT. 15

5A Metro 2 League: Denver East (2-5, 1-1) at Hinkley (0-6, 0-2), 4 p.m.
5A Centennial League: Grandview (5-2, 1-1) vs. Eaglecrest (1-6, 0-2) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
5A Metro 2 League: Prairie View (2-5, 1-1) vs. Overland (2-5, 1-1) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 16

4A Metro 2 League: Grand Junction (0-7, 0-2) vs. Vista PEAK (4-3, 1-1) at APS Stadium, 1 p.m.
5A Metro 2 League: FNE Warriors (3-4, 2-0) vs. Rangeview (2-5, 1-1) at APS Stadium, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 14

Aurora Central 42, Gateway 0

Score by quarters:

Gateway       0    0  0    0 —  0

Aur. Central  7  14  7  14 — 42

Aurora Central highlights: Cai’Reis Curby 3 rushing touchdowns; Conyeh Lucas rushing touchdown; Nico Portillo rushing touchdown; Simeon Veasley rushing touchdown

Cherokee Trail 36, Smoky Hill 28

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill        0    7   15   6 — 28

Cherokee Trail   6   18   6   6 — 36

Smoky Hill highlights: Jonathan Potts 2 rushing touchdowns; Tyliq Bowers 2 rushing touchdowns; Anthony Harris Jr. 2-point conversion

Regis Jesuit 56, Doherty 3

Score by quarters:

Doherty         3    0  0  0 —   3

Regis Jesuit  21  28  7  0 — 56

Regis Jesuit highlights: Exander Carroll 2 rushing touchdowns; D’Andre Barnes rushing touchdown; Brandon Severns passing touchdown; Luke Ford receiving touchdown; Dallas Macias punt return touchdown; Josiah Harris rushing touchdown; Hayden Nordstrom interception return touchdown; Dervin Taylor interception

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments