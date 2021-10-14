AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 8 of the prep football season:

AURORA’S WEEK 8 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, OCT. 14

5A/4A South League: Doherty at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.

4A Metro 2 League: Gateway vs. Aurora Central at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

5A Centennial League: Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 15

5A Metro 2 League: Denver East at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

5A Centennial League: Grandview vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

5A Metro 2 League: Prairie View vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 16

4A Metro 2 League: Grand Junction vs. Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 1 p.m.

5A Metro 2 League: FNE Warriors vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 5 p.m.