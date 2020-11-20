AURORA | Scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 7 of the 2020 fall prep football season, which includes the start of the Class 5A state playoffs and games between non-qualifiers. Results will be added as they become final:

AURORA’S WEEK 7 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE (FALL)

THURSDAY, NOV. 19

Class 5A state playoffs (quarterfinals)

Valor Christian 49, Cherokee Trail 14

Score by quarters:

Cherokee Trail 0 7 0 7 — 14

Valor Christian 14 21 14 0 — 49

Cherokee Trail highlights: Jayden Lavigne passing touchdown; Kaelen Bing receiving touchdown; Ciaran Hyslop rushing touchdown; Hunter Wilson interception

Non-qualifiers

Columbine 35, Grandview 20

Score by quarters:

Columbine 0 28 0 7 — 35

Grandview 7 7 6 0 — 20

Grandview highlights: Jacob Burr 2 passing touchdowns; Evan Johnson receiving touchdown; Tommy Cole receiving touchdown; Kahden Rullo fumble return touchdown

Smoky Hill 52, Fossil Ridge 26

Score by quarters:

Fossil Ridge 0 13 7 6 — 26

Smoky Hill 14 13 13 12 — 52

Smoky Hill highlights: Leslie Richardson III 8 passing touchdowns; Anthony Harris Jr. 4 receiving touchdowns; Alec Pinkowski 2 receiving touchdowns; Davien Norman 2 receiving touchdowns; Kamari Lewis-Stallworth interception; Malik Daniels interception

FRIDAY, NOV. 20

Class 5A state playoffs (quarterfinals)

Regis Jesuit (5-1) at Cherry Creek (6-0), 4 p.m.

Eaglecrest (4-1) vs. Pomona (6-0) at Valor Christian H.S., 5 p.m.

Non-qualifiers

Overland at Doherty, canceled due to quarantine (story)