AURORA | Scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 7 of the 2020 fall prep football season, which includes the start of the Class 5A state playoffs and games between non-qualifiers. Results will be added as they become final:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
AURORA’S WEEK 7 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE (FALL)
THURSDAY, NOV. 19
Class 5A state playoffs (quarterfinals)
Valor Christian 49, Cherokee Trail 14
Score by quarters:
Cherokee Trail 0 7 0 7 — 14
Valor Christian 14 21 14 0 — 49
Cherokee Trail highlights: Jayden Lavigne passing touchdown; Kaelen Bing receiving touchdown; Ciaran Hyslop rushing touchdown; Hunter Wilson interception
Non-qualifiers
Columbine 35, Grandview 20
Score by quarters:
Columbine 0 28 0 7 — 35
Grandview 7 7 6 0 — 20
Grandview highlights: Jacob Burr 2 passing touchdowns; Evan Johnson receiving touchdown; Tommy Cole receiving touchdown; Kahden Rullo fumble return touchdown
Smoky Hill 52, Fossil Ridge 26
Score by quarters:
Fossil Ridge 0 13 7 6 — 26
Smoky Hill 14 13 13 12 — 52
Smoky Hill highlights: Leslie Richardson III 8 passing touchdowns; Anthony Harris Jr. 4 receiving touchdowns; Alec Pinkowski 2 receiving touchdowns; Davien Norman 2 receiving touchdowns; Kamari Lewis-Stallworth interception; Malik Daniels interception
FRIDAY, NOV. 20
Class 5A state playoffs (quarterfinals)
Regis Jesuit (5-1) at Cherry Creek (6-0), 4 p.m.
Eaglecrest (4-1) vs. Pomona (6-0) at Valor Christian H.S., 5 p.m.
Non-qualifiers
Overland at Doherty, canceled due to quarantine (story)