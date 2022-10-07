AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 7 of the 2022 football season. Results will be updated as games go final:

SATURDAY, OCT. 8

5A League 6: Regis Jesuit (3-3, 1-0) vs. Pine Creek (5-1, 1-0) at District 20 Stadium, 1 p.m.

5A League 2: Horizon (0-6, 0-1) vs. Rangeview (2-3, 0-1) at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 2 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 7

4A League 5: Ponderosa (4-2, 0-1) vs. Vista PEAK (1-5, 0-1) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

5A League 4: Cherry Creek (5-1, 1-0) vs. Smoky Hill (1-5, 0-1) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

5A League 4: Eaglecrest (5-1, 0-1) at Cherokee Trail (3-3, 0-1), 7 p.m.

4A League 8: Hinkley (0-6, 0-3) at Widefield (5-1, 2-0), 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 6

Arapahoe 28, Grandview 21

Score by quarters:

Grandview 0 0 14 7 — 21

Arapahoe 7 21 0 0 — 28

Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka passing touchdown, rushing touchdown; Chase Dahir rushing touchdown; Braden Powers receiving touchdown

Broomfield 42, Aurora Central 0

Overland 48, Northglenn 6

Overland highlights: Jarrius Ward 4 rushing touchdowns; Will Kaario fumble recovery touchdown