AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 7 of the 2020 fall prep football season, which includes the start of the Class 5A state playoffs and games between non-qualifiers:
AURORA’S WEEK 7 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE (FALL)
THURSDAY, NOV. 19
Class 5A state playoffs (quarterfinals)
Cherokee Trail at Valor Christian, 6 p.m.
Non-qualifiers
Columbine vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
Fossil Ridge vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, NOV. 20
Class 5A state playoffs (quarterfinals)
Regis Jesuit at Cherry Creek, 4 p.m.
Eaglecrest vs. Pomona at Valor Christian H.S., 5 p.m.
Non-qualifiers
Overland at Doherty, 7:30 p.m.