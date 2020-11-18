AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 7 of the 2020 fall prep football season, which includes the start of the Class 5A state playoffs and games between non-qualifiers:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

AURORA’S WEEK 7 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE (FALL)

THURSDAY, NOV. 19

Class 5A state playoffs (quarterfinals)

Cherokee Trail at Valor Christian, 6 p.m.

Non-qualifiers

Columbine vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Fossil Ridge vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, NOV. 20

Class 5A state playoffs (quarterfinals)

Regis Jesuit at Cherry Creek, 4 p.m.

Eaglecrest vs. Pomona at Valor Christian H.S., 5 p.m.

Non-qualifiers

Overland at Doherty, 7:30 p.m.