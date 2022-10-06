AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 7 of the 2022 prep football season:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

AURORA’S WEEK 7 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, OCT. 6

5A League 7: Overland (3-3, 1-0) vs. Northglenn (3-3, 0-1) at 5-Star Stadium, 6 p.m.

4A League 7: Broomfield (6-0, 0-0) vs. Aurora Central (2-3, 0-1) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

5A League 4: Grandview (5-1, 1-0) vs. Arapahoe (3-3, 1-0) at LPS Stadium, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 7

Non-league: Gateway (2-3) at Denver South (5-1), 4 p.m.

4A League 5: Ponderosa (4-2, 0-1) vs. Vista PEAK (1-5, 0-1) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

5A League 4: Cherry Creek (5-1, 1-0) vs. Smoky Hill (1-5, 0-1) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

5A League 4: Eaglecrest (5-1, 0-1) at Cherokee Trail (3-3, 0-1), 7 p.m.

4A League 8: Hinkley (0-6, 0-3) at Widefield (5-1, 2-0), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 8

5A League 6: Regis Jesuit (3-3, 1-0) vs. Pine Creek (5-1, 1-0) at District 20 Stadium, 1 p.m.

5A League 2: Horizon (0-6, 0-1) vs. Rangeview (2-3, 0-1) at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 2 p.m.