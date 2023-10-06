AURORA | Scoreboard, highlights and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 7 of the 2023 prep football season. Results will be updated as games go final. Visit aurorasentinel.com/preps for more.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

AURORA’S WEEK 7 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD/SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, OCT. 6

5A Southern League: Pine Creek (6-0, 1-0) at Regis Jesuit (3-3, 1-0), 6:30 p.m.

4A I25 League: Widefield (5-1, 2-0) vs. Hinkley (0-6, 0-3) at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

4A Metro 2 League: Aurora Central (2-4, 1-0) at Broomfield (4-2, 0-0), 7 p.m.

5A Centennial League: Eaglecrest (5-1, 1-0) at Cherokee Trail (3-3, 0-1), 7 p.m.

5A Front Range South: Rangeview (1-5, 0-1) vs. Horizon (1-5, 0-1) at Five-Star Stadium, 7 p.m.

5A Centennial League: Smoky Hill (1-5, 0-1) vs. Cherry Creek (6-0, 1-0) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 5

Arapahoe 30, Grandview 16

Score by quarters:

Arapahoe 10 6 7 7 — 30

Grandview 0 16 0 0 — 16

Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka 2 passing touchdowns; Xay Neto receiving touchdown; Kyler Vaughn receiving touchdown; Kyle Chavez 25-yard field goal

Denver South 48, Gateway 14

Score by quarters:

Denver South 13 35 0 0 — 48

Gateway 6 0 0 8 — 14

Gateway highlights: Knyle Serrell rushing touchdown, 2-point conversion pass; Timothy Austin rushing touchdown; Andre Romain 2-point conversion catch

Overland 27, Northglenn 0

Score by quarters:

Northglenn 0 0 0 0 — 0

Overland 12 8 0 7 — 27

Overland highlights: Jarrius Ward 3 rushing touchdowns; Antonio Smith rushing touchdown; Talil Seals-Fisher 2-point conversion pass; Jalaun Jones 2-point conversion catch; Amar’ee Plater fumble recovery

Ponderosa 55, Vista PEAK Prep 23